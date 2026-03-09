Nikkei tanks more than 5% as oil prices surge

The Nikkei fell 5.6 per cent to 52,478.53 as of 0013 GMT on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan’s Nikkei share average tanked more than 5 per cent in early trade on Monday after oil prices surged and stoked fears of inflation.

The Nikkei fell 5.6 per cent to 52,478.53 as of 0013 GMT. The broader Topix fell 4.7 per cent at 3,533.43.

Oil prices surged about 20 per cent in early trade on Monday, hitting their highest since July 2022, as the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran fuelled fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS