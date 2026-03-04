Panic sweeps South Korean stocks in biggest two-day crash since 2008

South Korea is the world’s eighth-largest crude consumer, investors are rethinking overheated equity bets

[HONG KONG] Panic swept across trading desks in South Korea as local stocks, by far the hottest in the world over the past year, extended their sell-off into on Wednesday (Mar 4).

Down another 8.1 per cent following a 7.2 per cent drop in the previous session, the high-flying Kospi Index is headed for its biggest two-day drop since 2008. The losses were driven by the heavyweights that had supercharged the market higher until last month, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Hyundai Motor.

Trading in both Kospi and Kosdaq shares was suspended for 20 minutes after the gauges fall 8 per cent.

“Moves are too extreme so forecasting feels almost impossible – analysis doesn’t really help,” said An Hyungjin, chief executive officer at Seoul-based Billionfold Asset Management. “Retail investors seem to hesitate as well, bids are fading since yesterday. While we are picking quality names and hedging, this isn’t a clear opportunity.”

The artificial intelligence boom had helped drive big gains in South Korean stocks, pushing the Kospi up nearly 50 per cent this year at its peak. With surging oil prices on the Iran war threatening the outlook for US Federal Reserve easing and pressuring importers, South Korea is the world’s eighth-largest crude consumer, investors are rethinking overheated equity bets.

For much of the past year, South Korean equities were something of a global outlier, bucking the so-called “AI scare trade” and rising even on days when regional shares were down. Insatiable demand for memory chips drove multi-fold gains in Samsung and SK Hynix, while the government’s push for corporate reform also prompted a re-rating of the long-undervalued market.

A further sell-off from here would put that resilience to the test, with investors debating whether this marks a turning point for the market or just a breather before the next leg higher.

“This reads like a positioning unwind more than a South Korea-specific fundamental break,” said Dave Mazza, chief executive officer at Roundhill Investments. “When global risk appetite turns and energy and foreign exchange volatility jump, you get fast de-risking in the biggest, most liquid index names.”

Foreign funds were net sellers of Kospi stocks during morning trading, while retail investors and local institutional investors added positions. The Kospi 200 Volatility Index, a gauge of option prices, spiked to the highest since March 2020.

Not all stocks were down. Defence shares extended gains as analysts said Middle East instability is likely to persist. Shares of LIG Nex1 and Hanwha Systems each gained more than 25 per cent at the day’s highs.

This “may create select opportunities to build positions in companies and industries that are now trading at attractive prices”, said Park Sojung, a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia. “South Korean industrials such as defence and shipbuilding may again be highlighted as beneficiaries of global instability, constrained supply, and South Korea’s growing strategic importance.” BLOOMBERG