Unit fuelled by strong investment inflows into Malaysia and encouraging follow-through on fiscal policies

PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Malaysian ringgit is on a roll this year.

It has gained about 7 per cent against the US dollar. It broke a 13-month high last week, and has outperformed all other Asian currencies this year.

The currency breached 4.16 against the greenback on Tuesday (Nov 11), hitting 4.159 as at 8.59 am, in a continuation of the strong rally it has had since last week.