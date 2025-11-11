The Business Times
Ringgit hits year’s high against Singdollar; further gains likely but greenback direction is key

Unit fuelled by strong investment inflows into Malaysia and encouraging follow-through on fiscal policies

Published Tue, Nov 11, 2025 · 04:50 PM — Updated Wed, Nov 12, 2025 · 11:58 AM
    • The ringgit breached the 4.16 level against the greenback on Nov 11, in a continuation of the strong rally it has had since last week. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Malaysian ringgit is on a roll this year.

    It has gained about 7 per cent against the US dollar. It broke a 13-month high last week, and has outperformed all other Asian currencies this year.

    The currency breached 4.16 against the greenback on Tuesday (Nov 11), hitting 4.159 as at 8.59 am, in a continuation of the strong rally it has had since last week.

