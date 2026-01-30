SGX to launch three new SDRs on Feb 2, including Chinese gold producer Zijin Gold

Singapore Depository Receipts’ daily turnover grows 10 times year on year to S$12 million

Depository receipts of Zijin Gold, China’s largest gold producer, will be available on SGX from Feb 2. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is launching three new Singapore Depository Receipt (SDR) counters – including China’s largest gold producer, Zijin Gold – for trading, starting on Monday (Feb 2).

“This launch comes on the heels of strong growth momentum in the SDR market,” the exchange said in a press release on Friday (Jan 30). It noted that daily turnover in the instruments have grown 10 times year on year to S$12 million across 29 underlyings from three markets.

“The steady expansion of underlyings into diverse sectors – from growth technology stocks to defensive financials and digital infrastructure plays – continues to broaden diversification opportunities for investors,” it added.

Hong Kong-listed Zijin Gold offers exposure to gold’s momentum and rising investor interest in precious metals, SGX said. The yellow metal crossed US$5,400 an ounce on Friday, before falling to around US$5,000 an ounce later in the day.

Zijin Gold launched its initial public offering (IPO) last September, raising US$3.2 billion in what was the world’s largest IPO since May at the time. To date, its share price has climbed more than 60 per cent to HK$218.60.

Horizon Robotics, a Chinese “leader in artificial intelligence (AI) computing and autonomous driving solutions”, will also be added as an SDR, SGX said. The exchange noted that Horizon partners major automakers and has been powering China’s smart mobility transition.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The third SDR entrant is China Mobile, China’s largest mobile network operator and a key player in AI-driven digital infrastructure, offering “attractive dividend yields”, SGX said.

Like Zijin Gold’s, the shares of Horizon Robotics and China Mobile are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

SGX said that demand for Hong Kong SDRs has been rising, with S$150 million in net retail inflows last year. It also pointed out that nearly half of trades are in sizes smaller than Hong Kong’s minimum investment amounts, reflecting “strong demand” for fractional access.

Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Alibaba were two of the best-performing SDRs from July to October 2025, driven by surging demand for AI and semiconductor-related names.

At under S$400, the minimum investment sizes for the three new Hong Kong SDRs are “low” compared with the up to S$7,000 needed for Hong Kong stocks, SGX said.

With this, investors can capture sector growth and and invest flexibly in smaller sizes, it added.

The exchange now offers 32 SDRs across China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Indonesia.