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Singapore mandates five banks for US$1.63 billion 20-year green bond

DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, OCBC and Standard Chartered are appointed to arrange the planned bond

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Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 11:16 AM
    • Offering proceeds will be allocated to the city state’s green bond framework that funds eligible environmentally sustainable projects.
    • Offering proceeds will be allocated to the city state’s green bond framework that funds eligible environmentally sustainable projects. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore has appointed DBS , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, OCBC and Standard Chartered to arrange a planned 20-year green infrastructure bond, according to a mandate sheet reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday (Jul 21).

    The Singapore-dollar-denominated bond, due in August 2046, will have a minimum size of S$2.1 billion (US$1.63 billion) and could be launched as early as this week, subject to market conditions.

    Proceeds from the offering will be allocated under Singapore’s green bond framework, which finances eligible environmentally sustainable projects and requires annual reporting on their impact.

    Singapore holds top-tier sovereign credit ratings of AAA from Moody’s and AAA from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, according to the mandate sheet. REUTERS

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    green bondsMonetary Authority of Singapore

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