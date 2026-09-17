The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore shares climb as banks advance; STI up 0.5%

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding leads gainers on blue-chip index

Summarise
Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 06:22 PM
    • Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 276 to 232, as 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.7 billion change hands.
    • Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 276 to 232, as 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.7 billion change hands. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Thursday (Sep 17).

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.5 per cent or 25.11 points to finish at 5,660.52.

    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.8 per cent or S$0.09 to S$5.14.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was DFI Retail Group , which fell 1.2 per cent or US$0.04 to US$3.41.

    The three local banks ended higher. DBS gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.14 to S$76.94, OCBC rose 0.3 per cent or S$0.10 to S$31.28, and UOB was up 1.6 per cent or S$0.67 at S$41.88.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, UltraGreen.ai was the top gainer, rising 9.9 per cent or US$0.055 to US$0.61, while PC Partner was the biggest loser, falling 3.2 per cent or S$0.10 to S$3.04.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 276 to 232, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.7 billion changed hands.

    Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock with 232.1 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with 2.7 million shares worth S$205.7 million traded.

    Key regional indices were mixed.

    Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.04 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.3 per cent.

    Gunawan Wijaya, portfolio manager for prime brokerage and investment solutions at CGS International Securities Singapore, said a higher interest rate environment raises equity risk premiums, which could dampen investors’ appetite for riskier assets such as equities and push them towards defensive assets such as cash.

    Still, the STI has held up well, supported by strong inflows into the domestic equity market and its “safe-haven characteristics”, he added.

    This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Straits Times IndexSingapore Stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Higher Singapore dollar rates should support the net interest margins of DBS, OCBC and UOB.

    Fed hike throws Singapore banks a margin lifeline; UOB likely to benefit more

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    Chagee's flagship store at VivoCity. The milk-tea brand is pivoting away from a franchise-heavy structure towards greater direct ownership.

    Chagee, Mixue and Luckin won the market. Sustaining their edge is the harder part

    Between May 2024 and July 2026, around two-thirds of the estimated 640 tankers loaded at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Vancouver arrived in Asia.

    Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More