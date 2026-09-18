The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore shares edge lower as DFI Retail slides; STI down 0.08%

Hongkong Land leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

Summarise
Published Fri, Sep 18, 2026 · 06:18 PM
    • Across the broader market on Friday (Sep 18), gainers outnumbered losers 303 to 273.
    • Across the broader market on Friday (Sep 18), gainers outnumbered losers 303 to 273. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Friday (Sep 18).

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.08 per cent or 4.41 points to finish at 5,656.11.

    Hongkong Land led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.6 per cent or US$0.22 to US$8.64.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was DFI Retail Group , which fell 8.5 per cent or US$0.29 to US$3.12.

    The three local banks ended mixed on Friday. OCBC rose 0.3 per cent or S$0.10 at S$31.38; DBS finished 0.1 per cent or S$0.08 lower at S$76.86, and UOB finished 0.2 per cent or S$0.10 lower at S$41.78.

    The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index lost 0.03 per cent or 0.43 points to 1,498.02.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    On the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Frencken Group was the top gainer, rising 5.8 per cent or S$0.14 to S$2.57. StarHub was the biggest decliner, falling 4.5 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.06.

    Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 303 to 273, after 1.8 billion securities worth S$3.2 billion changed hands.

    Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock with 134.9 million shares changing hands. OCBC was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 14.5 million shares and a value of S$455.4 million.

    Key regional indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.6 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up 2.7 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.5 per cent.

    The Bank of Japan’s latest interest rate hike could also have implications for global markets, as higher rates make Japanese assets more attractive to domestic investors.

    Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, said: “Every basis point the Bank of Japan adds makes it more attractive for Japanese money to come home instead of funding US and European markets.

    “If that shift accelerates, borrowing costs everywhere get more expensive... This is a global funding story now, and it won’t stay confined to Japan.”

    He added: “This is a moment for genuine scrutiny of portfolio exposure rather than panic.”

    This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Straits Times IndexSingapore Stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    Asian investors continue to allocate capital to global markets, while maintaining significant exposure to US assets. 

    Despite the de-dollarisation debate, demand for dollar liquidity in Asia is growing

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    The Philippines has lost between 42.3 billion pesos (US$675.6 million) and 118.5 billion pesos to flood-control corruption since 2023.

    Floods compound Philippine growth woes from public-works scandal

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More