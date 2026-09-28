Singapore shares end higher as bank counters rise; STI up 0.3%

UOB leads the gainers on the blue-chip index, rising 1.7%

Across the broader market, gainers trail losers 224 to 305, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$1.9 billion changed hands. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Monday (Sep 28).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.3 per cent or 17.90 points to finish at 5,729.02.

UOB led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.7 per cent or S$0.72 to S$43.29.

The other two local banks also ended higher. DBS gained 0.1 per cent or S$0.11 to S$78.11, and OCBC rose 0.7 per cent or S$0.21 to S$32.22.

The worst performer among STI constituents was City Developments Ltd , which fell 8.1 per cent or S$0.67 to S$7.59.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Yanlord Land was the top gainer, rising 1.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.535, while UltraGreen.ai was the biggest decliner, falling 4 per cent or US$0.025 to US$0.595.

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Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 224 to 305, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$1.9 billion changed hands.

Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock with 153.4 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most active in terms of value, with 3.5 million shares valued at S$277.1 million traded.

Key regional indices were mixed on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 2.7 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.1 per cent.

As September ends, investors have a “few days to focus on something more measurable: the economy and policy”, said Christian Gattiker, head of research at Julius Baer, pointing to the density of this week’s calendar.

Inflation data, employment numbers and central bank speeches will arrive this week, with the US Federal Reserve a “focal point”. Europe will also share its own inflation data, with consumer price index readings from Spain, France, Germany and Italy before the eurozone print on Friday.

Manufacturing purchasing managers’ indices in Europe, Japan, India and South Korea this week should also indicate whether the global industry is stabilising.

“The Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision and financial stability review, the BOJ’s (Bank of Japan) meeting minutes and Summary of Opinions report, plus heavy speaking schedules at the ECB (European Central Bank), Fed and BOE (Bank of England) will keep the policy conversation alive,” said Gattiker.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter