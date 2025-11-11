Singdollar falls to its lowest against the ringgit this year; where will the Malaysian currency go next?

The currency hits a 13-month high against the greenback, year-to-date peak versus Singdollar

The ringgit breached the 4.16 level against the greenback on Nov 11, in a continuation of the strong rally it has had since last week. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Malaysian ringgit is on a roll this year.

It has gained about 7 per cent against the US dollar. It broke a 13-month high last week, and has outperformed all other Asian currencies this year.

The currency breached the 4.16 level against the greenback on Tuesday (Nov 11), hitting 4.159 as at 8.59 am, in a continuation of the strong rally it has had since last week.