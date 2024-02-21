South Korea to let investors access won quotes from more banks

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 6:33 pm
Temporary won overdrafts for global investors will be permitted to settle stock and bond trades, reducing the burden of potential settlement failure resulting from delayed foreign exchange procedures.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

South Korea

SOUTH Korea will allow foreign investors to tap a wider pool of banks for the best won quotes to be used in their stocks and bond transactions to lure inflows.

It will permit temporary won overdrafts for global investors to settle stock and bond trades, reducing the burden of potential settlement failure resulting from delayed foreign exchange procedures, according to a finance ministry statement on Wednesday (Feb 21).

Regulations will be changed in the first quarter so as to reduce foreign exchange costs for global investors, it said.

“We’d like to reduce the misunderstanding that it’s difficult to get good quotes for the won, or that it’s hard to sustain the value of won assets that the investor is holding,” Kim Shinyoung, head of the FX market team at the Bank of Korea, said at a briefing.

Korean authorities have bolstered efforts in recent years to court foreign investors and improve market access, as the country also makes a push to get its stocks and bonds added to global developed market indexes.

The government has abolished the requirement for foreign investors to pre-register before investing in Korean equities, and made it a mandate for local companies to post English filings.

SEE ALSO

It also let some foreign banks participate in the local interbank market, and plans to extend trading hours for the onshore won starting July. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

South Korea stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Capital Markets & Currencies

Sias finds Chemical Industries’ rebuttal ‘contradictory’; requests timeline to appoint new CEO

Asia: Stocks lower after Wall Street losses

Singapore shares fall on Wednesday; STI down 0.6%

Stocks to watch: SIA, First Sponsor, Sasseur Reit, First Reit, TalkMed, UOI

Amazon to replace Walgreens in Dow Jones Industrial Average

Europe: Shares slip on miners, energy drag; France’s Air Liquide hits record high

Breaking News

Most Popular