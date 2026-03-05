South Korea’s Kospi leaps 12%, rebounds from worst-ever crash

The Kospi climbed to 5,685.47 at the open, regaining most of Wednesday’s 12.06 per cent loss. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index surged as much as 12 per cent on Thursday, swiftly erasing almost all of its worst-ever daily drop a day earlier, buoyed by hopes for progress in US-Iran diplomacy.

The rebound followed a New York Times report on Wednesday suggesting Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence had signalled a willingness to engage in talks with the US Central Intelligence Agency to seek an end to the war, citing officials briefed on the matter.

The share index climbed to 5,685.47 at the open, regaining most of Wednesday’s 12.06 per cent loss.

“Oil has somewhat stabilised overnight and there’s definitely more confidence among foreign investors about a potential resolution. The rebound is strong especially for chips,” Seo Sang Young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Market sentiment was further bolstered as global oil prices stabilised and Wall Street showed resilience overnight despite the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The Korea Exchange also activated a sidecar trading curb on both the benchmark Kospi and junior KOSDAQ index, briefly halting programme trading for five minutes after stocks surged.

President Lee Jae Myung affirmed the government’s readiness to deploy market stabilising measures if needed.

“We must proactively respond to increased financial market volatility. We should accelerate policy efforts and swiftly implement and manage the 100 trillion won market stabilisation programme,” Lee said at a policy meeting. He was referring to the government’s emergency fund that can be deployed in times of major market declines.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 14.98 per cent, while peer SK Hynix gained 16.02 per cent. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 7.9 per cent.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia jumped 12.6 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 9.64 per cent, while drugmaker Samsung Biologics advanced 5.47 per cent. REUTERS