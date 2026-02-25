The Business Times

South Korea’s Kospi stock index tops 6,000 for first time

The index has risen 43 per cent so far this year

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 08:43 AM
    • The Kospi opened Wednesday's session up 0.89 per cent at 6,022.7 points.
    • The Kospi opened Wednesday's session up 0.89 per cent at 6,022.7 points. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SEOUL] South Korea’s benchmark Kospi stock index topped the 6,000-mark on Wednesday for the first time on a chipmaker rally led by artificial intelligence optimism.

    The Kospi opened the session up 0.89 per cent at 6,022.7, just a month after it breached the 5,000-mark on Jan 22, as chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose to fresh highs.

    The index has risen 43 per cent so far this year, after rising 76 per cent last year, the biggest jump since 1999. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    South Korea stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More