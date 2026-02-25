South Korea’s Kospi stock index tops 6,000 for first time

The index has risen 43 per cent so far this year

The Kospi opened Wednesday's session up 0.89 per cent at 6,022.7 points. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea’s benchmark Kospi stock index topped the 6,000-mark on Wednesday for the first time on a chipmaker rally led by artificial intelligence optimism.

The Kospi opened the session up 0.89 per cent at 6,022.7, just a month after it breached the 5,000-mark on Jan 22, as chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose to fresh highs.

The index has risen 43 per cent so far this year, after rising 76 per cent last year, the biggest jump since 1999. REUTERS