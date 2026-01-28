S&P 500 crosses 7,000 ahead of Fed decision, Big Tech earnings
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.33 points, or 0.29%, to 49,143.74. PHOTO: REUTERS
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 opened at 7,000 mark on Wednesday (Jan 28), while the Nasdaq inched towards a record high, fuelled by a gain in chip stocks and as investors geared up for a Federal Reserve rate decision as well as a slew of Big Tech earnings.
At 09:32 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.33 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 49,143.74, the S&P 500 gained 22.45 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 7,001.05 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 147.93 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 23,965.03. REUTERS
