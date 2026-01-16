S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks extend rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.3 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 49466.7. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened stronger on Friday (Jan 16) as chipmakers returned to the driver’s seat in a volatile week that also marked the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.3 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 49466.7.

The S&P 500 rose 16.1 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 6960.54, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.7 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 23639.687. REUTERS