S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as earnings deluge takes center stage

Published Tue, Feb 3, 2026 · 10:44 PM
    • At 9:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.18 points, or 0.02%, to 49,396.48.
    [NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Feb 3), stabilising after a commodity rout in the previous session, as investors geared up for a flood of corporate results through the week.

    At 9:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.18 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 49,396.48, the S&P 500 gained 10.37 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,986.66 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 79.04 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 23,671.15. REUTERS

    US stocks

