S&P 500 opens subdued as Nvidia’s strong results draw muted reaction

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were muted at the open on Thursday (Feb 26), as Nvidia’s stellar earnings garnered a tepid reception, while broader technology stocks lost ground as investors assessed risks to the AI trade.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 6,944.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.5 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 23,100.583 at the opening bell. REUTERS