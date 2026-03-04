STI drops 2%, Asia-Pacific indexes fall as Iran worries continue to plague markets

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slips 3.5%, while the Topix falls 3.6%

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and the wider Asia markets continue to feel the ripple-on effects of US-Israel attacks on Iran on Wednesday (Mar 4).

The Straits Times Index fell 2 per cent or 95.94 points as at 10.11 am to 4,820.71. Losers outnumbered gainers 400 to 134, after 761.8 million securities valued at S$944.2 million changed hands.

Local bank counters lost ground, with DBS falling 1.2 per cent to S$54.95 and OCBC declining 1.2 per cent to S$20.85. UOB was down 1.5 per cent at S$35.81.

Shares of national carrier Singapore Airlines were also down 1.9 per cent, trading at S$6.65 as at 10.11 am.

Shipping stocks also took a hit. Seatrium was trading 3 per cent lower at S$2.28, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was down 4.9 per cent at S$4.28. Marco Polo Marine also recorded a 5.2 per cent decline to reach S$0.164.

Infrastructure giant Keppel dived 5.7 per cent to S$12.01 as at 10.50 am.

SEE ALSO Analysts warn of high uncertainty, inflation risks pressuring rate decisions after Iran conflict DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped 3.5 per cent, while the Topix was down 3.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi recorded a 6.6 per cent slide, falling below 5,500.

Australia’s ASX 200 was down 1.9 per cent, while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.5 per cent as at 10.27 am.

Meanwhile, Shanghai’s CSE 300 Index fell 1.1 per cent on Wednesday morning.