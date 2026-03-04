STI drops 2%, Asia-Pacific indexes slump as Iran worries continue to plague markets

Broader Asia markets saw Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 3.5 per cent, while the Topix was down 3.6 per cent. The Kospi from South Korea recorded a 6.6 per cent slide, falling below 5,500. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and the wider Asia markets continue to feel the ripple-on effects of US-Israel attacks on Iran on Wednesday (Mar 4).

The Straits Times Index fell 2 per cent or 95.94 points as at 10.11 am, to 4,820.71. Losers outnumbered gainers 400 to 134, after 761.8 million securities valued at S$944.2 million changed hands.

Local bank counters slumped, with DBS falling 1.2 per cent to S$54.95 and OCBC declining 1.2 per cent to S$20.85. UOB was down 1.5 per cent at S$35.81.

Shares of national carrier Singapore Airlines were also down 1.9 per cent, trading at S$6.65 as at 10.11 am.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped 3.5 per cent, while the Topix was down 3.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi recorded a 6.6 per cent slide, falling below 5,500.

Australia’s ASX 200 was down 1.9 per cent, while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.5 per cent as at 10.27 am.

-This is breaking. Please check back for more updates.