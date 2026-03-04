STI drops 2%, Asia-Pacific indexes slump as Iran worries continue to plague markets
- Broader Asia markets saw Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 3.5 per cent, while the Topix was down 3.6 per cent. The Kospi from South Korea recorded a 6.6 per cent slide, falling below 5,500. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] Singapore and the wider Asia markets continue to feel the ripple-on effects of US-Israel attacks on Iran on Wednesday (Mar 4).
The Straits Times Index fell 2 per cent or 95.94 points as at 10.11 am, to 4,820.71. Losers outnumbered gainers 400 to 134, after 761.8 million securities valued at S$944.2 million changed hands.
Local bank counters slumped, with DBS falling 1.2 per cent to S$54.95 and OCBC declining 1.2 per cent to S$20.85. UOB was down 1.5 per cent at S$35.81.
Shares of national carrier Singapore Airlines were also down 1.9 per cent, trading at S$6.65 as at 10.11 am.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped 3.5 per cent, while the Topix was down 3.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi recorded a 6.6 per cent slide, falling below 5,500.
Australia’s ASX 200 was down 1.9 per cent, while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.5 per cent as at 10.27 am.
-This is breaking. Please check back for more updates.
