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Stock to watch: Mapletree Industrial Trust

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 08:38 AM
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    • Mapletree Industrial Trust is set to sell a data centre property in the US for about US$9.8 million in cash.
    • Mapletree Industrial Trust is set to sell a data centre property in the US for about US$9.8 million in cash. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Tuesday (Sep 29):

    Mapletree Industrial Trust : The trust is set to sell a data centre property in the US for about US$9.8 million in cash after current tenant DataBank Properties gave notice of its intention to exercise an option to purchase the building. Net proceeds from the sale may be used to pare down debts and/or fund working capital requirements, its manager said on Tuesday. Units of Mapletree Industrial Trust rose 0.5 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$1.87 on Monday.

    Trading halt: UMS Integration called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning, pending the release of an announcement. Shares of UMS fell 3.3 per cent or S$0.09 to close at S$2.63 on Monday.

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