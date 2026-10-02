Stock to watch: SGX

[SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Friday (Oct 2):

Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The bourse has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam Exchange (VNX) to “strengthen their collaboration and jointly explore the establishment of a depositary receipt linkage”, they said on Thursday. The MOU aims to enhance cross-border investment opportunities and promote greater connectivity between the two markets. It builds on a 2024 agreement and sets up a framework for SGX and VNX to jointly examine and develop depositary receipt products between the two markets. Shares of SGX ended flat at S$22.61 on Thursday, before the news.