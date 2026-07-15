Stocks to watch: Addvalue Technologies, Coliwoo, Elite UK Reit, Foundation Healthcare

Addvalue Technologies is preparing for its potential spinoff listing on Nasdaq and has engaged professionals such as legal counsels and a US auditor. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Jul 15):

Addvalue Technologies : The satellite communications company is preparing for its potential spinoff listing on Nasdaq and has engaged professionals such as legal counsels and a US auditor, it said on Tuesday. It will also convene an in-person extraordinary general meeting in due course to seek shareholders’ approval for the proposed spinoff of the group’s unit Addvalue Solutions. Shares of Addvalue Technologies ended 3.9 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.133, before the news.

Coliwoo : The company on Tuesday said that it will open a new property, Coliwoo Resort Changi, this month. The site is a former state-owned holiday chalet along Jalan Loyang Besar with 380 rooms, and is the group’s third-largest property. It will be Coliwoo’s first resort-style co-living hotel. The counter ended 1.1 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.48 on Tuesday, before the announcement.