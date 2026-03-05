Stocks to watch: Aims Apac Reit, Marco Polo Marine, Geo Energy Resources, Aspial Lifestyle

Aspial Lifestyle proposes a transfer of the listing of the company to the mainboard of SGX. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Mar 5):

Aims Apac Reit (AA Reit) : The trust is proposing to divest a Singapore industrial property at 8 Senoko South Road for S$15 million. As part of its capital recycling strategy, the deal is subject to JTC Corporation’s approval and is expected to be completed within the first half of 2026. Units of AA Reit ended Wednesday 3.4 per cent or S$0.05 down at S$1.43, before the news.

Marco Polo Marine : The integrated marine logistics company raised around S$21 million via a private share placement, with net proceeds to be used for capital expenditure, in line with its business expansion plans. The placement shares are set to be listed and quoted on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard on Thursday, with trading to commence at 9 am, the group said on Wednesday. Shares of Marco Polo Marine ended Wednesday 4.1 per cent or S$0.007 lower at S$0.166, before the news.