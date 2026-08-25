Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, UltraGreen.ai

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Aug 25):

Frasers Property : Its wholly owned subsidiary Frasers Property Treasury on Tuesday proposed issuing S$150 million of fixed rate notes under its S$5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme. OCBC has been appointed as the joint lead manager and active bookrunner and CIMB will be the joint lead manager and passive bookrunner. The interest rate for the notes is fixed at 3.5 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrear. Shares of Frasers Property ended flat at S$1.03 on Monday.

UltraGreen.ai : The company’s CEO Ravinder Sajwan said on Monday that it will calibrate its commercial response to new US competitors based on their pricing, distribution approach and customer proposition. However, it also said it is “premature to speculate” on the competitors’ potential market impact or specific actions it may take in response. Shares of UltraGreen.ai rose 13.4 per cent or US$0.085 to close at US$0.72 on Monday.