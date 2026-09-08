Stocks to watch: IReit Global

[SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Tuesday (Sep 8):

IReit Global : The manager of the Europe-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) said that its Berlin RE(O Campus has secured a landmark 25-year lease agreement with Berlin’s main public transport operator. It will lease 39,419 square metres of net lettable area at Berlin RE(O Campus under the long-term lease and will establish its headquarters at the asset. Occupancy at the property is expected to increase materially from about 25 per cent to about 75 per cent. Units of the Reit rose 1.8 per cent to close S$0.003 higher at S$0.168 on Monday, before the news.