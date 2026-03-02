Stocks to watch: Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Sats, Sheng Siong, Haw Par, CDG, UOBKH, AvePoint, HPL, UMS, Frencken

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Mar 2):

Jardine Cycle & Carriage : The company on Friday posted earnings of US$626.7 million for H2 FY2025, a 36 per cent increase from the year prior. Half-year revenue was down 9 per cent at US$10.6 billion. Jardine Cycle & Carriage attributed the increase in full-year profit to improvements in its Vietnam and Singapore businesses, as well as foreign exchange gains and lower financing costs at the corporate level. Shares of the company closed down 0.2 per cent or S$0.06 at S$35.36 on Friday, before the news.

Sats : The in-flight caterer and ground handler on Friday reported a net profit of S$84.7 million for its third quarter, representing a 20.4 per cent increase from the year-ago period. The stronger performance came on the back of improved cargo volume growth across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, said the group. Shares of Sats rose 1.3 per cent or S$0.05 to close at S$3.92 on Friday, before the results were announced.