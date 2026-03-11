Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Sembcorp, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Nio

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Mar 11):

Jardine Matheson Holdings : The Hong Kong-based conglomerate on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in underlying profit to US$1.7 billion for financial year 2025. Full-year revenue fell 4 per cent to US$34.2 billion. The group declared a final dividend of US$1.75 a share, bringing its full-year dividend to US$2.35 a share. Shares of Jardine Matheson rose 7.7 per cent or US$5.59 to US$78.40 before the news.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding : The shipbuilder said on Tuesday that it will buy a 10 per cent stake in a maritime holding company for US$825.7 million from Canadian investment firm FairFax Financial. This translates to about 29.2 million shares of Poseidon Corp, an indirect parent company of Seaspan Corporation, the world’s largest owner and operator of container ships. Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding fell 1.2 per cent, or S$0.05, to close at S$4.05 on Tuesday.