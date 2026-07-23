Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, MLT, CSE Global, OUE Reit, Alpha Integrated Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Jul 23):

Keppel DC Reit : The real estate investment trust (Reit) raised its distribution per unit (DPU) 11.3 per cent to S$0.05714 for its first half ended Jun 30, from S$0.05133 the year before, the manager announced on Thursday. Growth was driven by contributions from positive reversions and escalations secured in prior periods, as well as acquisitions of Tokyo Data Centre 3 and remaining interests in Keppel DC Singapore 3 & 4. Units of Keppel DC Reit closed 0.9 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$2.34 on Wednesday.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) : The trust is divesting two China warehouses for a total of 724 million yuan (US$107 million). It is also selling a property in Singapore at 39 Changi South Avenue 2 for S$16.6 million. These are in line with its continued portfolio rejuvenation, the manager said on Wednesday. Units of MLT closed at S$1.20 on Wednesday, down 0.8 per cent or S$0.01, before the announcement.