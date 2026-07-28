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Stocks to watch: Keppel, FCT, Clas, KIT, ESR-Reit, Kore US Reit, Ever Glory, UIB Reit

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 08:39 AM
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    • Keppel intends to monetise up to 10 oil rigs through a new private fund, starting with the divestment of six operational rigs for around S$1.2 billion.
    • Keppel intends to monetise up to 10 oil rigs through a new private fund, starting with the divestment of six operational rigs for around S$1.2 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jul 28):

    Keppel : The asset manager on Monday said that it intends to monetise up to 10 oil rigs through a new private fund, starting with the divestment of six operational rigs for around S$1.2 billion. Keppel noted that it expects to receive a cash consideration of about S$611 million from the initial divestment through its indirect subsidiary Rigco. It added that the transaction is expected to raise its funds under management by roughly S$3.9 billion. Shares of Keppel fell 0.9 per cent or S$0.10 to end at S$11.35 on Monday, before the announcement.

    Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) : Committed occupancy in the retail portfolio of FCT reached 99.6 per cent in the third quarter ended Jun 30, the manager said on Monday. This was a 0.2 percentage point decrease quarter on quarter, and a 0.3 percentage point decrease year on year. Units of FCT closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$2.26 on Monday, before the business update.

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