Stocks to watch: Lum Chang Creations

The urban revitalisation specialist, led by managing director Lim Thiam Hooi, will transfer its listing from Catalist to the mainboard of SGX on Thursday. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jul 14):

Lum Chang Creations : The urban revitalisation specialist said on Monday that it will transfer its listing from Catalist to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday. It had completed a placement of 35 million shares at S$0.759 apiece, and raised gross proceeds of around S$11.4 million. The counter ended Monday at S$0.375, down S$0.02 or 5.1 per cent, before the news.