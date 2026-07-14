The Business Times
business-time-50

Stocks to watch: Lum Chang Creations

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 08:32 AM
    • The urban revitalisation specialist, led by managing director Lim Thiam Hooi, will transfer its listing from Catalist to the mainboard of SGX on Thursday. 
    • The urban revitalisation specialist, led by managing director Lim Thiam Hooi, will transfer its listing from Catalist to the mainboard of SGX on Thursday.  PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jul 14):

    Lum Chang Creations : The urban revitalisation specialist said on Monday that it will transfer its listing from Catalist to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday. It had completed a placement of 35 million shares at S$0.759 apiece, and raised gross proceeds of around S$11.4 million. The counter ended Monday at S$0.375, down S$0.02 or 5.1 per cent, before the news.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Stocks to watch

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    Know what you’re retiring to, not just what you’re retiring from. Retirement is a good time to rebuild healthy habits, such as exercise.

    How I knew I was ready to retire at 50

    At the close on Monday, DBS was up 0.5% at S$70.79, OCBC had risen 0.2% to S$27.48, while UOB was down 0.9% at S$43.98.

    DBS crosses S$200 billion in market capitalisation as earnings optimism drives Singapore bank rally

    More interest in prime condos comes amid a softening in the broader private residential market.

    Flight to safety: New citizens and PRs drive Singapore luxury home sales as broader market cools

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More