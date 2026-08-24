Stocks to watch: Mapletree Industrial Trust, OUE, OUE Healthcare

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Aug 24):

Mapletree Industrial Trust : The chief executive of the manager, Lily Ler, is stepping down from her position to become group chief financial officer of Mapletree Investments, the trust’s sponsor. She will officially vacate her positions as CEO and executive director of the manager on Oct 1, the manager said on Friday. She will be replaced by Anand Tze Ming Chandran, the current head of Asia-Pacific data centres at Mapletree Investments. The trust’s units closed at S$1.92 on Friday, up 0.5 per cent or S$0.01, before the news.

OUE and OUE Healthcare : Mainboard-listed OUE’s wholly owned subsidiary, Treasure International Holdings, has proposed to privatise Catalist-listed regional healthcare group OUE Healthcare (OUEH) via a scheme of arrangement at S$0.050 per share in cash, a joint announcement on Monday indicated. The scheme consideration of S$0.05 in cash values the offer at a 28.2 per cent premium to OUEH’s last transacted price of S$0.039 on Aug 21, the last full trading day prior to the announcement. Shares of OUE ended at S$0.98 on Friday, S$0.005 or 0.5 per cent lower.