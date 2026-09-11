The Business Times
business-time-50

Stocks to watch: SGX, Oiltek

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Sep 11, 2026 · 08:40 AM
    • The total SGX securities market turnover for the month rises 29% year on year to S$43.3 billion.
    • The total SGX securities market turnover for the month rises 29% year on year to S$43.3 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Sep 11):

    Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The securities daily average value on the exchange rose 35 per cent year on year in August to S$2.2 billion, driven by robust retail interest in real estate investment trusts and small to mid-cap stocks, alongside a record-breaking rally in the Straits Times Index. The total securities market turnover for the month rose 29 per cent year on year to S$43.3 billion. SGX shares fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to close at S$24.68 on Thursday.

    Oiltek : Oil prices rose more than 6 per cent on Thursday, with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising beyond US$100 a barrel. This followed the largest attacks on tankers since the Iran war began, which stoked fears about further disruptions to already tight oil supplies. Brent crude futures rose to US$107.63 a barrel, while WTI rose above US$100 a barrel to US$102.48 for the first time since May. Oiltek shares rose 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to close at S$1.46 on Thursday.

    Stocks to watchSingapore Stocks

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    The State Courts heard that the beauty company made a payment of S$11,291 on Sept 9, a day before its hearing.

    Mary Chia beauty firm appears in court over unpaid CPF contributions

    Despite the current sell-off, currency strategists view the ringgit’s slide as temporary.

    Singdollar hits 10-month high against ringgit as investors take refuge in traditional safe haven

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More