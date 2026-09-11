Stocks to watch: SGX, Oiltek

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Sep 11):

Singapore Exchange (SGX) : The securities daily average value on the exchange rose 35 per cent year on year in August to S$2.2 billion, driven by robust retail interest in real estate investment trusts and small to mid-cap stocks, alongside a record-breaking rally in the Straits Times Index. The total securities market turnover for the month rose 29 per cent year on year to S$43.3 billion. SGX shares fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to close at S$24.68 on Thursday.

Oiltek : Oil prices rose more than 6 per cent on Thursday, with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising beyond US$100 a barrel. This followed the largest attacks on tankers since the Iran war began, which stoked fears about further disruptions to already tight oil supplies. Brent crude futures rose to US$107.63 a barrel, while WTI rose above US$100 a barrel to US$102.48 for the first time since May. Oiltek shares rose 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 to close at S$1.46 on Thursday.