Stocks to watch: SGX, UMS Integration
- UMS Integration’s 52.9 million new shares will begin trading on Monday. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Oct 12):
Singapore Exchange (SGX) : Securities daily average value on the SGX rose 27 per cent year on year to S$1.9 billion in September, with turnover also up 27 per cent at S$42.2 billion. This came as global investors “sought trusted markets and risk-management tools amid persistent uncertainty marked by elevated energy prices and higher borrowing costs”, said the bourse operator. Shares of SGX rose 0.4 per cent to close S$0.09 higher at S$20.73 on Friday.
UMS Integration : The semiconductor manufacturer’s 52.9 million new shares will begin trading on Monday at a total consideration of about RM450 million (US$110.3 million). About three-fourths of the placement proceeds will be used to fund projects in Penang, while the rest will be used to fund projects in Vietnam and Singapore. The counter rose 1.4 per cent to close S$0.04 higher at S$2.81 on Friday.
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