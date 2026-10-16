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Stocks to watch: SIA, CapitaLand India Trust, First Resources

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Oct 16, 2026 · 08:29 AM
    • SIA Group passenger traffic rises 2.8% year on year in September, supported by healthy demand across most regions.
    • SIA Group passenger traffic rises 2.8% year on year in September, supported by healthy demand across most regions. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Oct 16):

    Singapore Airlines (SIA) : Passenger traffic rose 2.8 per cent year on year in September, supported by healthy demand across most regions, it said on Thursday. The group said it carried 3.5 million passengers during the month, up 3.7 per cent from a year earlier. Shares of SIA closed 0.8 per cent or S$0.05 lower at S$6.49 on Thursday, before the news.

    CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) : The trust on Thursday announced the launch of a new data centre in Chennai with an investment of about 19.4 billion rupees (US$203.2 million). CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01, Clint’s first data-centre development in the state of Tamil Nadu, will have a gross power capacity of 53 megawatts when completed by the end of 2026. Units of Clint fell 1.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.88 on Thursday, before the news.

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