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Stocks to watch: Singtel, Keppel, CDLHT, FEHT, CLI, Sheng Siong, Starhill Global, Digital Core

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 08:44 AM
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    • Singtel confirms that it is currently in talks with “interested parties” for a stake sale in wholly owned Australian telco Optus.
    • Singtel confirms that it is currently in talks with “interested parties” for a stake sale in wholly owned Australian telco Optus. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Jul 30):

    Singtel : The telco on Thursday confirmed that is currently in discussions with “interested parties” for a stake sale in wholly owned Australian telco Optus, but emphasised that there is “no certainty or assurance that any transaction will occur”. Singtel reiterated its May statement that it was looking for a “like-minded local partner” that can ensure “Optus continues to be a strong alternative operator in the industry”. Shares of Singtel rose 1.8 per cent or S$0.08 to close at S$4.61 on Wednesday.

    Keppel : Asset manager Keppel on Thursday reported a 59 per cent drop in overall net profit to S$155 million for the first half ended Jun 30. This bottom-line drop translated to earnings per ordinary share of S$0.085, down 59.1 per cent from S$0.208 in H1 2025. Looking past its non-core drag, Keppel highlighted that its continuing core business – which it labels “New Keppel” – posted a 25 per cent rise in net profit to S$530 million. Shares of Keppel rose 2.9 per cent or S$0.34 to close at S$12 on Wednesday.

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