Stocks to watch: UOB Kay Hian, ST Engineering, NetLink NBN, Ho Bee Land, F&N, Concord New Energy

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Aug 11):

UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) : The brokerage on Friday posted a 66 per cent surge in net profit to S$164.7 million for the first half of FY2026 ended June, driven by higher trading volume and revenue growth. Revenue rose 41.8 per cent to S$481.1 million, and interest income grew 19.9 per cent to S$137.3 million. Earnings per share stood at S$0.1686 for the half year. The counter ended at S$4.14, down 0.7 per cent or S$0.03, before the news. ST Engineering : The company on Friday announced that it secured S$2.9 billion in new contracts in the second quarter of 2026. These comprise S$1.2 billion from the commercial aerospace segment, S$1.2 billion from the defence and public security segment and S$500 million from the urban solutions and satcom segment. Singapore’s High Court on Friday rejected a bid to bring an ST Engineering unit into a trademark infringement suit over air force aircraft parts. Shares of ST Engineering rose 0.7 per cent to close S$0.07 higher at S$10.32 before the announcements. NetLink NBN Trust : The trustee-manager on Friday posted a 22.4 per cent fall in NetLink NBN Trust’s Q1 FY2027 earnings to S$18.1 million. Profit after tax fell due to higher depreciation arising from a larger asset base, and group revenue dropped 1.4 per cent to S$101.3 million, mainly due to lower non-regulated assets base revenue. Units of NetLink NBN Trust remained unchanged at S$1.01 before the results were released. Ho Bee Land : The property developer on Friday posted a 3 per cent rise in net profit to S$51.1 million for its first half-year, as revenue for the H1 grew 30 per cent to S$230.5 million. The rise came mainly from higher settlements for its Australian projects and increased sale recognition from the condominium Turquoise in Sentosa Cove. Earnings per share stood at S$0.077 for H1, up from S$0.075 in the preceding year. Shares of Ho Bee Land closed S$0.03 or 1.5 per cent higher at S$2.04 before the announcement. Fraser and Neave (F&N) : The beverage maker reported a 10.4 per cent rise in net profit before exceptional items to S$130.6 million for the nine months ended Jun 30. The improved earnings are supported by higher profitability and stronger contributions from its associate Vinamilk. Revenue for the nine months fell 6 per cent to S$1.7 billion from S$1.8 billion, affected by foreign exchange translation headwinds and geopolitical disruptions affecting cross-border trade in Thailand. The counter closed flat at S$1.44 on Friday, before the news.

Concord New Energy : The dual-listed renewable energy company on Monday said it expects to report a first-half net profit between 90 million yuan (US$13.3 million) and 100 million yuan. This is compared with 292 million yuan for the corresponding period the year before. The 66 to 69 per cent fall in power generation comes after “the dual impacts of grid absorption constraints and climate fluctuations”. The counter fell 6.8 per cent to close S$0.004 lower at S$0.055 on Friday.