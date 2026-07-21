Stocks to watch: Yeo Hiap Seng, Foundation Healthcare

Yeo Hiap Seng’s CEO Ong Yuh Hwang (left) is resigning. He will be succeeded by Nestle vice-president and regional manager for the Asia, Oceania and Africa Adrian Ho. PHOTOS: YEO HIAP SENG, ADRIAN HO

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jul 21):

Yeo Hiap Seng : The food and beverage company said on Monday that its 54-year-old chief executive officer Ong Yuh Hwang is resigning, due to “personal reasons.” He will be succeeded by Nestle vice-president and regional manager for the Asia, Oceania and Africa Adrian Ho, who will assume the role on Sep 1. The counter closed flat at S$0.57 on Monday, prior to the news.

Foundation Healthcare : The newly listed healthcare company’s stabilising manager UBS on Monday purchased 100,000 shares of Foundation Healthcare. Each share cost S$0.715, it said. This followed UBS buying 5.3 million of its shares in the past weeks. Shares of Foundation Healthcare fell 0.7 per cent or S$0.05 to close at S$0.72 on Monday, before the news.