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Stocks to watch: Yeo Hiap Seng, Foundation Healthcare

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 08:28 AM
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    • Yeo Hiap Seng’s CEO Ong Yuh Hwang (left) is resigning. He will be succeeded by Nestle vice-president and regional manager for the Asia, Oceania and Africa Adrian Ho.
    • Yeo Hiap Seng’s CEO Ong Yuh Hwang (left) is resigning. He will be succeeded by Nestle vice-president and regional manager for the Asia, Oceania and Africa Adrian Ho. PHOTOS: YEO HIAP SENG, ADRIAN HO

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jul 21):

    Yeo Hiap Seng : The food and beverage company said on Monday that its 54-year-old chief executive officer Ong Yuh Hwang is resigning, due to “personal reasons.” He will be succeeded by Nestle vice-president and regional manager for the Asia, Oceania and Africa Adrian Ho, who will assume the role on Sep 1. The counter closed flat at S$0.57 on Monday, prior to the news.

    Foundation Healthcare : The newly listed healthcare company’s stabilising manager UBS on Monday purchased 100,000 shares of Foundation Healthcare. Each share cost S$0.715, it said. This followed UBS buying 5.3 million of its shares in the past weeks. Shares of Foundation Healthcare fell 0.7 per cent or S$0.05 to close at S$0.72 on Monday, before the news.

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    Stocks to watch

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