The Business Times
business-time-50

Temasek Financial prices S$750 million 10-year Singapore dollar bond at 2.65% yield per annum

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund the ordinary course of business

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Mon, Aug 3, 2026 · 01:59 PM — Updated Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 08:05 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The bond will be issued under Temasek Financial’s US$30 billion Guaranteed Global Medium Term Note Programme.
    • The bond will be issued under Temasek Financial’s US$30 billion Guaranteed Global Medium Term Note Programme. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Temasek Financial (I) (TFin-I), a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, has priced a S$750 million 10-year bond, with a yield to maturity of 2.65 per cent per annum.

    Investors will be paid every six months, said a Monday (Aug 3) statement.

    The bond will be issued under its US$30 billion Guaranteed Global Medium Term Note Programme, which will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Temasek.

    TFin-I intends to provide the net proceeds from the issuance of the bond to Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business.

    An application will be made for the listing and quotation of the bond on the official list of the Singapore Exchange.

    The offering is scheduled to close on Aug 11, and its maturity date is on Aug 11, 2036.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the offering.

    The bond will be offered outside the US only to non-US persons under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933.

    Temasek has been assigned an overall corporate credit rating of “Aaa” by Moody’s Investors Service, and “AAA” by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    TemasekTemasek HoldingsBonds

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Developments that are between 40 and 59 years old would need at least 70% of owners to agree to go ahead, down from the current 80%.

    Lower consent hurdle among changes proposed for en bloc sales to spur redevelopment, protect minority owners

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More