Temasek Financial prices S$750 million 10-year Singapore dollar bond at 2.65% yield per annum
Proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund the ordinary course of business
- The bond will be issued under Temasek Financial’s US$30 billion Guaranteed Global Medium Term Note Programme. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Temasek Financial (I) (TFin-I), a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, has priced a S$750 million 10-year bond, with a yield to maturity of 2.65 per cent per annum.
Investors will be paid every six months, said a Monday (Aug 3) statement.
The bond will be issued under its US$30 billion Guaranteed Global Medium Term Note Programme, which will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Temasek.
TFin-I intends to provide the net proceeds from the issuance of the bond to Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business.
An application will be made for the listing and quotation of the bond on the official list of the Singapore Exchange.
The offering is scheduled to close on Aug 11, and its maturity date is on Aug 11, 2036.
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DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the offering.
The bond will be offered outside the US only to non-US persons under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933.
Temasek has been assigned an overall corporate credit rating of “Aaa” by Moody’s Investors Service, and “AAA” by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global.
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