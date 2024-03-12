Toyota becomes Asia’s most shorted large-cap stock: Hazeltree

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 10:30 pm
Toyota Motor becomes the most shorted large-cap stock by hedge funds in the Asia-Pacific region in February.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Short-selling

AUTOMAKER Toyota Motor became the most shorted large-cap stock by hedge funds in the Asia-Pacific region in February, overtaking Takeda Pharmaceutical, a report from data firm Hazeltree showed on Tuesday (Mar 12).

A short trade is a bet on a company’s stock price falling.

US electric carmaker Tesla remained the most shorted stock in the Americas, while luxury group LVMH was No 1 in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region for the sixth consecutive month, according to the report covering 15,000 stocks on data from around 700 funds.

Several newcomers joined the ranks of top large-cap shorts in the Americas, including AI server maker Super Micro Computer, media group Comcast, and banks Capital One Financial and Wells Fargo, the report said.

Turning to mid-caps, train maker Alstom and chipmaker Wolfspeed remained the most shorted securities in EMEA and the Americas, respectively, it said.

In the Asia-Pacific, electronics company Ibiden was the top mid-cap short in February, overtaking computer maker Daifuku, it added. REUTERS

Toyota

tesla

LVMH

