Trump Media drops after Donald Trump found guilty in hush money case

SHARES of Trump Media & Technology Group fell 5 per cent in choppy trading on Friday (May 31), after a jury found former US president Donald Trump guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

The stock opened higher and was among the top trends on Reddit’s discussion forum WallStreetBets, indicating strong interest from individual traders. A majority of the firm’s 621,000 shareholders are retail investors, as of Apr 29, the company has said.

“It’s a meme stock that has no fundamentals. The volatility today is not surprising,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

The Republican presidential candidate for this year’s election owns a majority stake in TMTG, the parent of his social media platform Truth Social. The company also provides a way for Trump supporters to bet on his resurgence as a political figure.

The 12-member New York jury pronounced Trump guilty on all the 34 felony counts he faced, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime.

The broader market showed little impact after the verdict in the case that was widely regarded as the least consequential of the four criminal prosecutions Trump faces. Neither a criminal conviction nor a prison sentence will affect Trump’s eligibility to become president if he wins the Nov five election.

Trump’s net worth is tied to his stake in TMTG. He owned 64.9 per cent of the company as of Apr 26, which is worth US$5.7 billion.

TMTG’s current valuation of approximately US$9.2 billion is equivalent to about 2,200 times the loss-making company’s US$4.1 million revenue in 2023, according to LSEG data.

“The valuation of that stock has always been a bit of a question mark. It certainly isn’t making any money and is trading almost at an unfathomable level,” Hogan said. REUTERS