TSMC posts 6th straight quarter of record profit; market cap jumps to double Samsung Electronics’

Booming infrastructure spending in tech is driving the earnings jump

TSMC’s net profit in the July-to-September quarter is up 69% year on year, beating analysts’ estimates. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) reported a sixth consecutive quarter of record earnings on Thursday (Oct 15), driven by booming infrastructure spending in the tech sector.

Analysts say demand for TSMC’s artificial intelligence chipmaking capacity, as well as its advanced chip packaging technology, CoWoS, remains strong.

That has catapulted Asia’s most valuable company, a key supplier to Nvidia and Apple, to new heights.

The world’s largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips now has a market capitalisation that is almost double that of South Korean rival Samsung Electronics, at around US$2 trillion.

TSMC said net profit in the July-to-September quarter hit NT$763.1 billion (US$23.59 billion), up 69 per cent from a year earlier and beating a NT$746.3 billion LSEG SmartEstimate compiled from 16 analysts.

The call at which it will provide fourth quarter and updated full-year guidance is scheduled for 0600 GMT. It will be closely watched by investors due to worries about more interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday pummelling shares of AI stocks that are sensitive to higher borrowing costs.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

TSMC’s Taipei-listed shares closed 2 per cent lower on Thursday ahead of the earnings release, with the benchmark index off 3.4 per cent.

The result was TSMC’s highest-ever quarterly net income, as well as its 11th consecutive quarter of profit growth. Last week, it reported a 50 per cent year-on-year rise in third quarter revenue, beating market forecasts and hitting a new record.

TSMC is investing US$265 billion to build chip factories in Arizona, including an additional US$100 billion that was unveiled in July.

In September, Reuters reported that TSMC was evaluating a potential investment in Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said last week that his companies would build and operate the Terafab AI chip complex, with TSMC potentially subleasing a part of it.

On its July earnings call, TSMC raised its capex forecast for 2026 to between US$60 billion and US$64 billion from a previous prediction at the high end of US$52 billion to US$56 billion.

ASML, the world’s largest maker of tools used to make AI chips and advanced semiconductors, said on Wednesday that customers were already looking to place orders for 2029 and 2030, easing concerns that the AI investment boom was losing momentum.

TSMC’s Taipei-listed shares have gained 57 per cent so far in 2026, in line with a 62 per cent rise for the broader Taiwanese market. REUTERS