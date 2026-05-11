UOBKH ‘Alpha Picks’ outperform STI in April; Oiltek in for May, Singtel out

The Singapore portfolio is up 5.2% month on month while the STI gains 0.6%

[SINGAPORE] The UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) “Alpha Picks” portfolios for both Singapore and Malaysia strongly outperformed their respective benchmark indices in April 2026, said the brokerage on Tuesday (May 5).

The Singapore portfolio advanced 5.2 per cent month on month on an equal-weighted basis and 1.6 per cent on a price-weighted basis. This significantly outperformed the Straits Times Index (STI), which saw a modest 0.6 per cent increase in April following a sell-off in March.

The broader market faced continued global geopolitical uncertainties and “Not A Chance Hormuz Opens” (Nacho) trades. Gains in the Singapore market were led by technology, which rose 5.2 per cent, and real estate investment trusts (Reits), which were up 3.2 per cent, while telecommunications led declines at -5.4 per cent.

The Singapore portfolio’s performance was driven by gains in Huationg Global, which jumped 20.5 per cent; First Resources, which rose 20.3 per cent; and Valuetronics, which increased 15.3 per cent.

Conversely, underperformers included Singtel with a 7.1 per cent decline; Sats, which fell 6.3 per cent; and Keppel, which was down 5 per cent.

New Singapore picks for May

Two new stocks – Beng Kuang Marine and Oiltek – were added to the Singapore Alpha Picks portfolio for May.

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Beng Kuang was added for its strong earnings outlook following the acquisition of the remaining stake in Asom that it did not own, while Oiltek was included due to a recent landmark RM1.4 billion (S$434 million) sustainable aviation fuel project win.

First Resources , PropNex , Singtel and Sats were removed from the portfolio. UOBKH took profit on First Resources, PropNex and Singtel as catalysts are believed to be already priced in, while Sats was removed due to near-term weaker sentiment that may impact the stock.

UOBKH’s Singapore Alpha Picks portfolio for May thus comprises Beng Kuang, China Aviation Oil , City Developments Ltd , Food Empire , Hong Leong Asia , Huationg Global , Keppel , NTT DC Reit , OCBC , Oiltek, UltraGreen.ai and Valuetronics .

Malaysia portfolio outperforms benchmark index

The Malaysia alpha picks outperformed the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index by a wide margin, posting an average return of 6.5 per cent in April compared with the index’s 1.9 per cent advance.

The broader Malaysian market was supported by easing US-Israel-Iran tensions and the extension of a temporary ceasefire, which sustained a risk-on tilt across asset classes.

Oxford Innotech gained 28 per cent, Pekat was up 22.1 per cent and Gamuda rose 18.5 per cent, anchoring gains for the portfolio. On the other hand, Hap Seng Plantations fell 9.7 per cent, Yinson contracted 4.9 per cent and RHB Bank dropped 3.6 per cent as the three biggest decliners.

New Malaysia picks for May

For May, UOBKH said it is adopting a “barbell strategy” for Malaysia, balancing defensive stocks with risk-on cyclicals and opportunistic plays amid ongoing Middle East geopolitical uncertainties.

CIMB and Northeast were new additions to the portfolio.

CIMB was added because it provides the highest dividend yield among banks, and Indonesian macro headwinds are largely priced in. Northeast was selected for its deeper participation in the production of high-spec precision components for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Lagenda Properties and RHB Bank were dropped from the alpha picks following their strong share-price outperformance since their initial inclusion.

UOBKH’s May Malaysia Alpha Picks portfolio is made up of CIMB, Gamuda, Hap Seng Plantations, MISC, Northeast, Oriental Kopi, Oxford Innotech, Pekat, Tenaga Nasional and Yinson.