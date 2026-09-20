US dollar advances vs yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook

The BOJ pushed rates to their highest level in 31 years at 1.25%, yet the move did not boost the Japanese currency. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The US dollar jumped against the yen on Friday (Sep 18) after two policymakers at the Bank of Japan (BOJ) dissented from a widely expected decision to raise interest rates, raising doubt among traders about the likelihood of further hikes.

The dollar pared gains after Japanese authorities conducted rate checks in the currency market – considered a preliminary step before intervention – the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The BOJ pushed rates to their highest level in 31 years at 1.25 per cent, yet the move did not boost the Japanese currency as traders felt there was a lack of explicitly hawkish guidance.

The decision, coming on the heels of the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish message from earlier in the week, clears the way for further dollar strength, strategists said.

“(The) lack of hiking punch makes it easier for (the) US dollar to go higher,” Steven Englander, head of G10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said.

“The US dollar strength that we have been forecasting for the medium to long term may finally be here,” Englander said.

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The greenback was 0.5 per cent higher at 156.725 yen, after rising as much as 1.3 per cent to a two-week high of 158.05 yen.

It was set for its largest weekly rally since October 2025.

“They’ve just clearly underwhelmed versus expectations here,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

“And I think that one of the more staggering aspects of it was that they couldn’t even get the unanimous vote for that,” he said. “That really raised eyebrows in the market.”

Traders remained alert to the risk of intervention to prop up the currency after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Tokyo would not hesitate to conduct further coordinated action, following a joint US-Japan move to boost the yen in late July.

“A hike that weakens the currency is an uncomfortable outcome for policymakers, and gives the Ministry of Finance a stronger case to push back against one-sided price action,” Kevin Ford, FX and macro strategist at Convera, said.

The yen rallied sharply in early September to its highest since February as traders bet the BOJ would embark on multiple rate hikes, although those wagers came into question on Friday.

Energy prices in focus

Forex market participants remained focused on energy prices and the Fed.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was up 1.2 per cent for the week to around a seven-week high, after the Fed hiked interest rates on Wednesday and signalled more increases could be coming.

Traders see a roughly 55 per cent chance of a quarter-point hike at the Fed’s next two-day meeting next month, up from 27 per cent a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Oil prices slipped to their lowest levels in around a week on signs of easing supply pressures in Saudi Arabia.

China asked Teheran to help rein in the Iran-aligned Houthis after their military blitz on Saudi Arabia over the past week, three Iranian sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1481, and was set to end the week 1 per cent lower after the Fed’s rate hike.

The British pound was 0.3 per cent higher at US$1.3391, after retail sales data beat expectations on Friday. The Bank of England held interest rates on Thursday, but also suggested it could raise borrowing costs.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin rose 5.9 per cent to US$81,000 on Friday – its third straight day of gains – as it extended a rebound from Sep 15’s sharp sell-off, when the US Senate failed to advance comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation in a setback for digital-asset companies. REUTERS