US stock futures rise on Friday as investors return from the Thanksgiving holiday with renewed appetite for beaten-down shares

The dollar index started its rally in early November and hit a 22-month high of 104.53 earlier this week. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE US dollar was still close to its highest level in 22 months after a the tech rout drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

The dollar index started its rally in early November and hit a 22-month high of 104.53 earlier this week. It was last little changed at 103.80 and on track for a modest weekly rise of about 0.03 per cent.

US stock futures rose on Friday (Nov 27) as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday with renewed appetite for beaten-down shares, following a seesawing of artificial intelligence stocks this week as investors weighed more attractive valuations against persistent concerns about heavy spending on the technology.

“We expect the Fed to remain hawkish and the US economy resilient, and our multi-asset strategists remain upbeat on US equities and the AI theme,” said Daragh Maher, senior forex strategist at HSBC.

“The main risk to our view is that renewed market weakness could erode rate support, with no guarantee that safe-haven demand would again compensate,” he said, adding that December’s Fed rate forecasts would be pivotal to the bullish cyclical greenback story.

If the tech rout fades, investors may strengthen expectations of Fed tightening, boosting Treasury yields and the dollar’s yield appeal, even as improving risk sentiment curbs demand for the currency as a safe haven.

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However investors remained cautious despite Friday’s sharp rise in US stock futures.

“The high-beta Australian dollar, Kiwi dollar and Norwegian krone are leading gains in G10, although the moves remain modest compared with their recent losses,” Francesco Pesole, forex strategist at ING, said.

“That suggests the forward-looking forex market remains cautious about calling an all-clear on risk sentiment,” he added.

A so-called high-beta currency tends to amplify shifts in global sentiment, outperforming when risk appetite improves and underperforming when it fades.

The Norwegian crown rose 0.25 per cent to 9.74 versus the greenback.

The Aussie dollar added 0.7 per cent to US$0.667, finding its feet after dipping to a one-year low of US$0.6559 on Wednesday.

The New Zealand dollar was also supported by results of the general election, which reduced political uncertainty, even with no clear winner.

Geopolitics remained in the background but oil prices were on track to snap a three-week losing streak following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Higher Brent crude futures often underpin the greenback against the euro and yen, as they boost revenues for US energy exporters while increasing import costs for the eurozone and Japan.

The euro was roughly unchanged at US$1.0964 with investors showing little reaction to news that Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos was set to be nominated as the head of the European Central Bank.

Dollar/ yen 160 level back in focus

The US currency was steady at 159.27 yen amid concerns about another round of Japanese intervention.

Data showed that annual core inflation in Tokyo accelerated in November at the fastest pace in 16 months, bolstering the case for an interest rate hike as soon as December.

“The yen is understandably weaker today given the strong rebound in risk that has helped lift US Treasury bond yields,” Derek Halpenny, strategist at MUFG, said.

“Better risk conditions could quickly bring back focus on intervention especially if we get a hawkish hike from the FOMC on Dec 9.”

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rose 5 basis points to 4.9 per cent. REUTERS