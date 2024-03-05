US: Nasdaq leads Wall St lower ahead of economic data

WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday (Mar 5), with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as megacap growth stocks fell ahead of a slew of economic data and several key events this week, including appearances from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.85 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 38,906.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 20.43 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 5,110.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 129.77 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 16,077.74 at the opening bell. REUTERS

