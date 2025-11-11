The Business Times

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as tech valuation jitters resurface; federal reopening eyed

    Published Tue, Nov 11, 2025 · 10:41 PM

    [NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday (Nov 11) with concerns around elevated technology valuations resurfacing, while markets monitored progress towards the end of the longest government shutdown in US history.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.9 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 47,384.51.

    The S&P 500 fell 16.8 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 6,815.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 119.5 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 23,407.723 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    US stocks

