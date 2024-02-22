US: Stocks dip ahead of Nvidia results, Fed minutes

WALL Street stocks finished mixed on Wednesday following Federal Reserve minutes that signaled slower interest rate cuts ahead.

Fed officials offered mixed views over the timing of cutting interest rates, but most members voiced concern about moving early.

The tone marked a shift from the Fed’s prior meeting, which made the minutes “appear to tilt hawkish because traders went into the January meeting anticipating a far more dovish Fed than was realistic to expect based on earlier Fed communication,” said FHN Financial’s Chris Low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.1 per cent higher at 38,612.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent to 4,981.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 15,580.87.

Analysts also cited unease about Nvidia earnings later Wednesday in light outsized expectations over artificial intelligence.

Nvidia shares dropped nearly three percent.

Palo Alto Network sank nearly 30 per cent following a disappointing outlook, a forecast that also weighed on peer companies CrowdStrike (-9.7 per cent) and Zscaler (-14.1 per cent).

Among other stocks, Amazon rose 0.9 per cent after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the online shopping giant would join the prestigious Dow index, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance, which fell 2.5 per cent. AFP