US: Stocks fall as several large tech names retreat

WALL Street stocks fell for a second straight session on Thursday (May 30) following a downgrade in a US growth report as several large tech shares tumbled.

The world’s biggest economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.3 per cent in the January to March period, the Commerce Department said, below the 1.6 per cent figure published last month.

Meanwhile, Dow member Salesforce plunged nearly 20 per cent as the technology company published mixed results and lowered some of its full-year projections.

Several other large tech companies followed Salesforce lower. Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon all fell 1.5 per cent or more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.9 per cent at 38,111.48.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 per cent to 5,235.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.1 per cent to 16,737.08.