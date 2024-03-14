US: Stocks mostly down as S&P 500 pulls back from record

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 6:11 am
The Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 0.5 per cent to 16,177.77, while the S&P slipped 0.2 per cent to 5,165.31 on Wednesday.
US Stocks

WALL Street stocks largely closed lower on Wednesday, with the broad-based S&P 500 index retreating from a record and investors eyeing key economic indicators ahead.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 0.5 per cent to 16,177.77, while the S&P slipped 0.2 per cent to 5,165.31.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 0.1 per cent to 39,043.32.

“Given that we have experienced a very exceptional, a really strong rally over the last three or four months, it is reasonable that the pace of gains will slow,” said Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones.

While there was no major economic release on Wednesday, he added that markets would be eyeing the producer price index and retail sales figures early on Thursday to gauge how the economy is doing.

This comes after consumer inflation figures logged a surprise acceleration in February, according to figures this week.

Stubborn inflation could nudge the central bank to hold interest rates at a high level for a longer period.

Among companies, Nvidia shares lost 1.1 per cent after a strong showing the day prior.

Tech giant Apple lost 1.2 per cent. AFP

