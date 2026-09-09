US stocks: S&P 500 falls as AI worries hit software makers

All three major indices closed lower for the day

The S&P 500 fell 0.58 per cent to end Tuesday’s session at 7,673.52 points. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday (Sep 8), with Salesforce and other software makers losing ground, while hostilities in the Middle East lifted oil prices and investors awaited inflation data that could affect the chance of an interest rate hike.

Salesforce and Intuit fell about 4 per cent, while ServiceNow lost 5 per cent. OpenAI’s launch last week of its newest model, GPT-6 Astra, reignited speculation that AI could compete with services now offered by specialized software companies.

The S&P 500 software and services index fell 1.4 per cent, down for a second straight day.

“Astra has kind of reignited the software disruption fears and it’s resumed that old trend that we got used to for a while, where semiconductor stocks and data center capex beneficiaries do well, while software stocks do poorly,” said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management.

Intel jumped 9 per cent and Qualcomm rose 3.2 per cent after striking a deal with Amazon to develop custom AI chips.

Traders increased bets on an interest rate hike at the US Federal Reserve’s Sep 15-16 meeting after the Labor Department reported last week that employers added far more positions than expected in August.

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This week’s producer and consumer price reports are seen as key data ahead of that decision, with policymakers looking for further evidence that inflation pressures are continuing to cool.

Traders see a 60 per cent chance of an increase in interest rates at next week’s Fed policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Apple fell 1.2 per cent a day before an event at which it is expected to unveil its latest smartphone under new CEO John Ternus.

The S&P 500 declined 0.58 per cent to end the session at 7,673.52 points.

The Nasdaq dipped 0.32 per cent to 26,421.41 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.18 per cent to 52,786.07 points.

Volume on US exchanges was heavy, with 15.7 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 14.9 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

S&P valuation down from June

The S&P 500 has gained about 12 per cent in 2026, and it remains down about 1 per cent from its record-high close on Aug 13.

The benchmark stock index is now valued at 19 times expected earnings, down from 21 in early June, according to LSEG data. That lower valuation reflects increased earnings expectations following a strong second-quarter reporting season.

Despite that increased earnings optimism, the US-Israeli war with Iran has remained an overhang on equities.

Oil prices touched a six-week high on Tuesday after Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen attacked Saudi energy facilities, setting oil installations ablaze and threatening a major expansion of the six-month-old Middle East war.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed, with Iran threatening on Monday to retaliate for any new US attacks.

“The conflict between the United States and Iran is beginning to look less like a temporary disruption and more like a longer-term backdrop for markets,” said Jeff DerGurahian, chief investment officer at loanDepot.

The S&P 500 energy index rose 1 per cent, with Marathon Petroleum up 2.4 per cent and Occidental Petroleum adding 1 per cent.

Elevated yields on risk-free US Treasuries have in recent weeks made it less attractive for investors to take on the added risk of buying stocks.

Crypto stocks fell as bitcoin retreated from US$80,000. Coinbase lost 3.1 per cent and Strategy dipped 4.4 per cent.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 2.4-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted five new highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 136 new lows. REUTERS