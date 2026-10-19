US stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as AI stocks rebound ahead of major earnings
The three major indices opened mixed on Monday
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.8 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 51,978.58 at the open. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Monday (Oct 19) as AI-related stocks rebounded from last week’s sharp selloff, while a decline in oil prices provided additional support ahead of key earnings reports this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.8 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 51,978.58 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 43.3 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 7,702.77, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 255.3 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 26,395.287. REUTERS
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